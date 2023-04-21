Top 4 homes to inspect in Canberra and Mollymook Beach this weekend

Make an appointment to explore our list of must-inspect properties this week across Canberra.
Wherever you are in your property journey, we hope these top picks spark some inspiration.
Type "perfect coastal home" into Pinterest and you'll be flooded with photos almost identical to the house at 75 Donlan Road. A seaside dream home doesn't get much better than this beauty.
Four bedrooms and three separate living areas span two levels, alongside incredible landscaped gardens and stone retaining walls.
Breathtaking ocean views are ready and waiting to greet you each morning as you enjoy your first cup of coffee for the day. Before long you'll be making your way to its shores for a dip in the water or a walk across the sand.
The pristine private heated pool is where you'll spend the afternoon for a secondary dip or a sneaky poolside nap before friends drop in for an easy dinner, crafted in your chef's kitchen or in the outdoor wood-fired pizza oven.
When the coastal breeze rolls in of an evening, a cosy outdoor fire pit welcomes you into its embrace.
If the weather isn't quite up to scratch, the luxurious and spacious indoor living is just as inviting a space to chill out. Adults can retreat upstairs to the elevated lounge, which comes equipped with an built-in bar.
Price guide: $3.5 million
Private Sale
This turnkey property - elevated and adjacent to a reserve - is on the market and is ready for its new owners to move in and make it their own.
No. 22 Bedford Street offers an open plan living, dining and kitchen area that provides ample storage and a seamless indoor-outdoor connection thanks to the sliding doors that lead out to the al fresco entertaining area that overlooks the heated lap pool and spa.
Two bedrooms are located on the ground floor with a luxurious shared bathroom, while the main bedroom suite occupies the entire first floor with not one, but two walk-in wardrobes, a balcony with views of the landscaped gardens, and an en suite.
Price guide: Low $2 million
Auction: 11am, May 6
Agent: Belle Property Canberra, Alexander Smout 0421 148 706
Looking for a home that has it all?
This address might be the one for you with dedicated indoor and outdoor spaces, a stylish kitchen with a butler's pantry and additional space for a second fridge, five bedrooms, children's quarters, a theatre room and a CCTV system - I mean, this is a home for the multi-generational family.
Other features include a large garden shed, a private yard, an awesome al fresco area and a location that is close to Gungahlin town centre.
Price guide: $1.75 million+
Private sale
Rub shoulders with Canberra's landmark institutions, including Parliament House at this address.
The well-appointed apartment has high ceilings, engineered European oak floors, generous living and bedroom spaces and a balcony that runs the length of the apartment that looks across the tree-lined streets only found in the Inner South.
The transition between indoor and outdoor living is seamless and the north-facing apartment brings in a wealth of natural light.
Price guide: $1.15 million+
Private sale
