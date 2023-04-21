The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Allhomes

Top 4 homes to inspect in Canberra and Mollymook Beach this weekend

By Jessica Taulaga
Updated April 21 2023 - 3:50pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
75 Donlan Road, Mollymook Beach is on the market via private negotiations.
75 Donlan Road, Mollymook Beach is on the market via private negotiations.

Make an appointment to explore our list of must-inspect properties this week across Canberra.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.