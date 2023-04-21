A coronial inquest into the death of a five-year-old girl may unearth "significant issues" at Canberra Hospital.
Rozalia Spadafora died at the hospital on July 5, 2022, after suffering from the viral infection myocarditis.
She was taken there the previous evening, on her birthday, but had to wait in the emergency department for hours before she was seen.
The five-year-old had a number of tests after she was admitted and was moved multiple times within the hospital.
A decision was ultimately made to transport Rozalia to Sydney but she suffered a cardiac arrest and died before this could happen.
During a preliminary hearing in the ACT Coroner's Court on Friday, coroner Ken Archer told lawyers for the territory government, the family and two doctors the inquest must be held "expeditiously".
Rozalia's loved ones have previously said they were left "broken" by her death, and believe the tragedy was "entirely avoidable".
Michael Fordham SC, counsel assisting the coroner, said the lawyers had completed the "monumental task" of gathering 15 witness statements.
He said a foreshadowed line of inquiry was how "potentially significant pathology results" were identified in a laboratory and then communicated to treating physicians.
"There is an, as yet, unidentified person on the ward who appears to have received a phone call with the result," Mr Fordham told the court.
Mr Fordham indicated two experts had been brought into the case. These included a paediatric infectious diseases physician, and a general emergency expert.
He was also expecting to enlist an intensive care unit specialist and a paediatric cardiologist.
Mr Archer reminded the lawyers of the strict timetable he had put in place for the coronial inquest.
"We are concerned with the death of a young child," he said.
"The distress that has been caused to her family is obvious and very much understood.
"As a community, one thing we can do is make sure the proceedings in the matter are brought on expeditiously."
Mr Archer had previously told the girl's family he was determined to hold the inquest into her death before the end of 2023.
"It's a matter of public record that since Rozalia's death, there have been a number of reviews undertaken [at the hospital]," Mr Archer said.
"The details of those reviews are to be provided as soon as possible."
The case is set to return to court on June 9.
Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
