Coronial inquest into Rozalia Spadafora's death may reveal Canberra Hospital 'issues'

Hannah Neale
By Hannah Neale
Updated April 22 2023 - 8:51am, first published 5:30am
Rozalia Spadafora, who died at Canberra Hospital last year. Picture supplied
A coronial inquest into the death of a five-year-old girl may unearth "significant issues" at Canberra Hospital.

