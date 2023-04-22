Glance at the Queanbeyan Tigers' first grade team sheet on Saturday and you'd find names like Armstrong, Gilbert and Mertz.
You could be forgiven for thinking you were looking at a list from a golden era which delivered three consecutive premierships from 1998 until 2000.
But these names don't belong to Mark Armstrong, the 331-game veteran who boasts more goals than any other player in Tigers' history with 811, or four-time premiership player Jason Gilbert, or former club best and fairest winner Guy Mertz.
Well, at least the first names don't belong to them.
They belong to a new generation. Meet Michael Armstrong, Bailee Gilbert and Lachlan Mertz: Queanbeyan's sons of guns.
The trio all featured in Queanbeyan's first grade side together for the first time during the Tigers' 82-72 loss to Eastlake at Margaret Donoghoe Sportsground.
The Tigers have won the past two AFL Canberra premierships in 2020 and 2022 - the COVID-19 pandemic was all that could stop them during the year in between - and are targeting another flag this season.
The old blokes? They'll be having "a cold beer together and enjoying the footy for many years to come".
"We've known them nearly all their lives," Mark Armstrong said.
"It's really nice to see them all get the opportunity to play together as their fathers did many, many years ago.
"Just because I love footy, it doesn't mean [Michael] has to. The fact he does is great. It's certainly given Kelly and I, and our extended family, lots of enjoyment over the years going to watch both of our boys play from when they were six and seven-year-olds.
"We're pretty excited for him, it certainly brings back some good memories. We're certainly excited for him, he's been working at this for a while. I think he's pretty proud of the fact he has done it the way he has."
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
