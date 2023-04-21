The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Peter Charles Henderson faces sentencing in ACT Supreme Court for child abuse material crimes

Hannah Neale
By Hannah Neale
April 22 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The ACT Supreme Court, where Peter Charles Henderson appeared. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
The ACT Supreme Court, where Peter Charles Henderson appeared. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

A sex offender claims he sent child abuse files to a Tinder match as part of "play acting" for her benefit.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hannah Neale

Hannah Neale

Reporter

Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.