53-year-old Evatt man caught drink-driving twice in two hours

Updated April 21 2023 - 2:42pm, first published 2:40pm
An Evatt man will face court after being detected drink-driving twice in two hours.
A 53-year-old Evatt man was allegedly caught drink-driving twice in two hours overnight.

