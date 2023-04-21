A 53-year-old Evatt man was allegedly caught drink-driving twice in two hours overnight.
About 10.50pm on Thursday, police saw a black Toyota Landcruiser speeding and swerving on Owen Dixon Drive.
Police stopped the car and the driver returned a positive roadside breath tests. The man was taken to Belconnen Police Station where he returned a breath analysis of 0.213, more than four times the legal limit.
The man was immediately suspended from driving for 90 days.
About 12.20am on Friday, police officers from Operation TORIC were conducting patrols and saw the same black Toyota Landcruiser leaving a car park on Owen Dixen Drive and erratically and swerving onto the wrong side of the road.
The driver was the same man who had been spoken to hours earlier.
Police tried to stop the car but the Toyota Landcruiser allegedly failed to stop and sped away.
READ MORE:
Police then attended a residence in Evatt, where the man again tested positive for alcohol. He was taken to City Police Station, where he returned a breath analysis of 0.168, more than three times the legal limit.
The man has been charged with two counts of drive motor vehicle with alcohol in blood, and single counts of failed to stop for police and drive while suspended.
He is expected to face court next month.
An ACT Policing spokesperson said drivers should consider their behaviour and other road users as the Anzac Day public holiday approaches.
"Drivers are reminded that if they are going to drink, don't drive - consider alternate options such as a designated driver, public transport, or rideshare services," the spokesperson said.
"Double demerits are currently in force in the ACT, and will remain until 11.59pm on Tuesday, April 25, 2023.
"During this period, all speeding, seatbelt, riding without a helmet and mobile phone offences incur double demerits, while all other offences incur an additional demerit point."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sarah covers all stages of education in the capital, from early childhood to higher education. Previously she was a general news reporter at The Advocate in North West Tasmania. She was named Best New Journalist at the 2019 Tasmanian Media Awards for a series on paramedic shortages. Email: sarah.lansdown@canberratimes.com.au
Sarah covers all stages of education in the capital, from early childhood to higher education. Previously she was a general news reporter at The Advocate in North West Tasmania. She was named Best New Journalist at the 2019 Tasmanian Media Awards for a series on paramedic shortages. Email: sarah.lansdown@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.