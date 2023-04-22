Ever wondered what it's like to spend a day in Sam Williams' shoes?
The Queanbeyan Kangaroos player-coach settles in at McDonald's for a stint on a Canberra sports radio show - but jokes he's careful to avoid too many burgers.
Because then he's off to call the shots on a football field - this time at Phillip Oval.
The Kangaroos continued their fast start to the Canberra Raiders Cup season with a 40-10 demolition of the Woden Valley Rams on Saturday.
As for how life as a coach is suiting the former Canberra Raiders playmaker?
The numbers say he's doing just fine - even if balancing a coaching role with the playmaking duties can give the 32-year-old the odd headache.
The Kangaroos have made an unbeaten start to the competition after two rounds - and with another Raiders veteran in Sia Soliola waiting in the wings, they've got plenty of big game experience to steer them towards the finals series.
But there's a long way to go yet.
Meanwhile, the Tuggeranong Bushrangers snuck home to win a 32-30 thriller against the Goulburn City Bulldogs.
The Queanbeyan Blues claimed their first win of the season, surging home to beat the Yass Magpies 34-24 at Seiffert Oval.
The West Belconnen Warriors got the better of former halfback Bobby Roberts following his move to the Gungahlin Bulls, the reigning premiers running out 36-22 winners at Gungahlin Enclosed Oval.
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
