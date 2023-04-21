The Canberra Times
Home/Sport/AFL

Harry Himmelberg determined to lead GWS Giants past Brisbane Lions

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated April 21 2023 - 5:13pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Giants star Harry Himmelberg at Manuka Oval on Friday. Picture by Elesa Kurtz
Giants star Harry Himmelberg at Manuka Oval on Friday. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

GWS Giants star Harry Himmelberg is determined to push contract speculation to the side and lead his team past the Brisbane Lions on Saturday afternoon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from AFL
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.