GWS Giants star Harry Himmelberg is determined to push contract speculation to the side and lead his team past the Brisbane Lions on Saturday afternoon.
The former Eastlake Demon will run on to Manuka Oval as one of the hottest names in the competition following a match-winning performance last weekend.
The showing in the victory over Hawthorn has triggered speculation over Himmelberg's future, the forward a restricted free agent at the end of the year.
Up to 10 rival clubs are reportedly lining up to do a deal once the trade period opens in October. Giants chief operating officer James Avery told The Canberra Times on Monday the club is committed to negotiating a new contract.
Himmelberg is flattered by the attention but said his job is to ensure the chatter does not become a distraction on the field.
"For me it's pretty easy," Himmelberg said. "It's more tough on my manager Dave Trotter. He's the one that has to deal with it all. He lets me play footy and focus on my footy and that's what I'm doing at the moment.
"[We have] new coaches, new system, I'm concentrating on learning that more than worrying about contracts. I just want to play good footy and I just want to win."
Himmelberg moved from Wagga to Canberra as an 18-year-old to play for the Demons in the old NEAFL. He was drafted by the Giants in 2015 and made his AFL debut the following year in a win over the Lions.
Since then, the 26-year-old has kicked 156 goals in 132 games and played in the 2019 grand final loss.
The team experienced mixed results in the following three years and coach Adam Kingsley arrived in the off-season to lead the Giants in a new direction.
When pressed on his preferred destination moving forward, Himmelberg said he's enjoying the environment under Kingsley but stopped short of committing to remain with the club.
"It'll play out throughout the year," he said. "I'm comfortable where I am at the moment and I'm really happy with how the team's progressing this year and I'm just having fun playing footy."
The Giants have been patchy early in the season as they adapt to a new playing style.
While they were impressive during aspects of last week's win over Hawthorn, Himmelberg was disappointed with aspects of the performance.
The 26-year-old has enjoyed a new role in Kinglsey's playing structure, shifting into half-forward with a licence to roam.
The shift led to last week's go-ahead goal before a match-winning spoil to deny the Hawks late.
"I've played a fair bit forward throughout my career and it's not too dissimilar in that way. I did a full pre-season in the forward line and there's the option to go back, which is handy.
"[I'll play] wherever I'm needed, depending on injuries and form. Being fluid and mentally ready to go back if I have to helps with that."
