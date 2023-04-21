What to do with uncomfortable advice?

For those families who have lost loved ones to criminal driving behaviour on Canberra's roads recently, the 28 recommendations handed down by the ACT legislative inquiry on Friday will bring precious little solace.
But implementation may save the lives of others in the future, provided the government doesn't quietly park these somewhere because they don't suit its policy agenda, nor its immediate budget priorities.
Evidence presented to the inquiry into dangerous driving has been compelling, and has highlighted a huge number of issues on our roads.
Drugged-out drivers, unlicensed drivers, unregistered vehicles, recidivists in stolen cars more than willing to drive onto the wrong side of the road or up onto the footpath; the evidence given by the police alone should send alarm bells to every responsible driver in Canberra.
When asked about recent trends in driving behaviours, the police response was that they had observed a shift.
"We have definitely seen an increase in speed - absolutely," police told the committee.
"Some of the speeds we have seen on roads like the Majura parkway - they [drivers] are treating it like Majura raceway. It is horrific."
Police presence as a visual deterrent, whether it's walking the city streets or driving our roads, has noticeably fallen away.
And it's not the cops' fault.
Despite the data and evidence presented by the Productivity Commission that the ACT has by far the lowest police per capita in the country, the government consistently has pushed back on demands by the police association for more numbers.
The result is slower response times and a steady rise in public risk.
There will be a tipping point in this issue and when it happens, the outcomes for the government - because people will be badly hurt, or quite possibly die - will be dire.
New legislation was rolled out in November to disqualify drivers for speeds 45km/h or more over the limit and impound their cars. Tougher road penalties have been flagged for this year but we're yet to see them.
Several unexpected elements emerged from the inquiry, most notably the committee's recommendation for the scoping of electronic monitoring options.
The ACT Greens are philosophically opposed to electronic monitoring but it's increasingly clear that without this tool - given the alarming recidivist arrest numbers in the past six months - there's no other effective way of monitoring repeat bail offenders.
The recommendations also seek to shed more light on sentencing for dangerous driving offences, to "review leniency for discounts to sentences of serious crimes and repeat offenders, including to consider their impact on victims".
In October last year, as calls for sentencing reviews became increasingly strident, Attorney General Shane Rattenbury announced a new Law and Sentencing Advisory Council to "advise the government on areas of potential law reform, as well as provide expert advice on sentencing".
Six months on and the make-up of the independent council is still undetermined, and no appointments announced.
A number of the Assembly committee's recommendations - especially those regarding sentencing, and the process and criteria of judicial appointments - logically should fall within the remit of the yet-to-be-revealed council.
But it is also likely to generate advice that the government doesn't intend to heed, making for a politically dangerous road ahead.
