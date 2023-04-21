How to create a stylish kid's room that both you and your child will love

Are you a parent wanting to create an inspiring and stylish bedroom that isn't too childish yet still fun and playful for your child? If so, look no further.



You can combine style with practicality by following our simple tips for creating a kid's room that you and your child will love. From choosing the perfect furniture pieces to adding decorative touches, we'll show you how it's done. Are you ready? Let's start transforming your little one's bedroom into their own oasis of 'coolness'.

Here are some tips to help you design a stylish kids' room:

Choose the Right Furniture Pieces

Finding stylish, durable furniture for your child's bedroom is difficult. A good option for young kids is to select pieces with clean lines and neutral colours, as these can create a timeless feel without being too childish.



Plus, picking super comfy furniture is key since they'll likely spend a lot of time playing, reading, or just hanging out in their room. Lastly, make sure the pieces you choose are durable-that way, they'll last through plenty of playtime mishaps and bedding changes.

Update beddings to match the theme

Since kids change their minds so often, it can be challenging to keep up with their room décor. An easy way to refresh the space is with some bright and cheerful kids quilt covers.



Whether your child's into unicorns, dinosaurs or something else entirely, a wide range of playful designs are available to suit your desired theme. And if they're heading off to university soon, choose something timeless and stylish that'll last them through the years.

Incorporate fun details

It gets easier as you go - it's all about the details that bring a room to life. Your child's bedroom is no exception - small touches can make all the difference. For example, put up a fun chandelier or arrange your child's favourite stuffed animals in a way that draws attention to the dresser or nightstands. These sweet and quirky details will add character to the room and create unforgettable memories for your child.

Include storage solutions

Kids have a lot of things, and it's important to create storage solutions that are both stylish and functional. For example, you can opt for sleek storage bins or baskets to keep the room organised while adding texture and interest. Alternatively, you can install floating shelves above the bed or in the closet to give your child more space for toys and books. So, no more living in a cluttered mess.

Create a reading nook

Transform your living space into a cosy reading corner to build special memories for you and your children. How? Add some comfy pillows, throw blankets and bean bag chairs to give it a cosy feel. Don't forget the soft lighting: you want it to be comfortable but bright enough to read without straining your eyes! In this reading corner, kids can read their favourite bedtime stories or rest in them after active playtime. Allowing this special corner of the house will enrich your family's time together.

Add fun artwork

Why not let your child lead when it comes to art? By encouraging them to create their artwork, you can help foster their creative side and improve their sense of individuality. Adding homemade artwork from local artists or online shops - can add serious visual interest to any room. With the right frames and placement, your child's artwork will become one of the main focal points in their room.

Make it their own space

Give your child input on their bedroom décor if you want them to feel at home. For example, ask them what colours and accessories they prefer. There are many ways to be creative and add those personal touches to help ensure their room feels unique.



For instance, maybe they'd like funky wall art, some comfy new furnishings or a favourite family photo blown up and framed above the bed. Whatever your child wants, make sure you let them help bring their dream bedroom space to life.

