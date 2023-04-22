The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

High Court grants recidivist child sex offender Raymond Hurt special leave to appeal

BF
By Blake Foden
April 23 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A recidivist Canberra child sex offender has won the rare right to a High Court appeal, with his lawyers convincing the nation's top judges to examine the controversial issue of mandatory minimum sentences.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BF

Blake Foden

Court reporter

As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.