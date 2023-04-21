In yet another embarrassment for Canberra's prison system, police are investigating an alleged fraud in which inmates have used the ACT Corrective Services banking system to bleed cash from a victim's bank account outside the jail.
The Canberra Times is aware of one detainee who has allegedly stolen thousands of dollars from a previous victim, using his knowledge of the prison's banking system.
The fraud involved entering the victim's bank account number and BSB - obtained during the burglary - and setting up direct withdrawals of $150 at a time.
The steady drip feed of cash fed into several commissary accounts.
Police confirmed they are investigating the matter after receiving a referral earlier this year.
"ACT Policing received a referral earlier this year regarding alleged fraudulent transactions associated with deposits into detainee's commissary accounts at the Alexander Maconochie Centre," an ACT Policing spokesman said.
The victim had earlier been targeted by the detainee when his home was burgled and personal items stolen. It was one of more than 30 charges faced by the offender in court last year.
The victim contacted ACT Corrective Services about the fraudulent transaction but received a dismissive response.
ACT Corrective Services told the victim detainees used a certain electronic banking system.
The victim pressed for further information as to why this was allowed and corrective services provided information around "risk mitigation strategies".
The official said detainee access to the internet was limited and controlled but said the banking system only needed to validate a BSB and account number to process a payment.
A statement from an ACT government spokesman confirmed Corrective Services was aware of the allegations and this had also been referred to the banking service provider.
"ACT Corrective Services works closely with the banking provider to ensure detainees can access reasonable funds in an accessible, reliable and secure way," the spokesman said.
"Any suspected fraud is referred to the appropriate authorities.
"ACT Corrective Services continues to discuss with the banking provider ways to improve the balance between accessibility, security and reliability of the payments system for detainees."
