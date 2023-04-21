Two teens were allegedly caught speeding on the same stretch of road on Friday night and may lose their licences, as double demerits remain in place across the ACT.
ACT Policing claim the first driver was travelling at 115km/h in a 90km/h zone on William Hovell Drive, Molonglo Valley, about 7.50pm on Friday.
The 19-year-old man, from Crestwood, NSW, was driving a Ford XR6 Falcon with a provisional licence, police said.
ACT Policing said he was set to have his right to drive in the ACT suspended after accruing six demerit points and a $454 fine.
Soon after, officers stopped a blue Ford Fiesta allegedly travelling at 116km/h along the same stretch of road.
Police said a 19-year-old Theodore woman, who held an ACT provisional drivers licence, was fined $454 and will also accrue six demerit points - which may lead to her licence being suspended for three months.
Police have reminded motorists to slow down and drive to the conditions.
Double demerits are in place until 11.59pm on Tuesday.
Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
