The Canberra Times
Home/News/Science and technology

Sunday Space | How Earth's magnetic field protects life on our planet

By Shyam H. Menon
April 23 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Many of us have used a compass at some point in our lives to find our way, making it one of the most influential instruments built for navigation.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Science and technology
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.