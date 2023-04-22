Many of us have used a compass at some point in our lives to find our way, making it one of the most influential instruments built for navigation.
A compass works when the metal needle aligns with the magnetic north pole of the Earth - distinct from the geographic north pole - similar to how your fridge magnet is pulled towards the refrigerator.
The Earth's magnetic field can be visualised by imagining a large magnet inside our planet, aligned in the direction of the north-south magnetic poles.
These magnetic fields are made by the spinning of molten metals in the core of Earth, as it rotates with the planet and gurgles inward-and-outward like boiling water in a pan.
Earth's magnetic field extends out thousands of kilometres beyond the surface of the Earth itself, to a region above most of the atmosphere known as the magnetosphere.
While the use of the geomagnetism for navigation cannot be understated, there is a less widely known, but crucial, role it plays in the survival of life on Earth.
It offers protection from highly energetic particles emitted by the sun, or "solar wind", and from other stars and galaxies that pervade the cosmos - so called "cosmic rays".
The magnetosphere of the Earth acts like a protective blanket, preventing these particles from reaching our atmosphere by deflecting and funnelling them along magnetic field lines.
Without this protective layer, these particles would strip away the atmosphere of our planet, and the crucial ozone layer that protects us from the harmful ultraviolet radiation from the sun.
The consequences of not having this protective layer can be best imagined by taking a look at our red neighbour Mars which, unlike Earth, has an extremely weak magnetic field.
However, it is understood that about 4 billion years ago, Mars had a magnetic field similar in strength to that of the Earth, along with warm, wet, climatic conditions, with rivers of liquid water.
Over the years, Mars lost its magnetic field as the motions in its core that maintained it died out as it solidified.
Without this protective layer, the atmosphere of Mars was slowly eroded by energetic particles.
As its atmosphere weakened, Mars lost its liquid water, along with other life-critical components, which led to the present-day dry, barren nature we are familiar with.
We can also visually see our geomagnetic field at work in the aurora events in the polar regions - aurora borealis in the northern hemisphere and aurora australis in our part of the world.
As charged particles leave the sun, they are funnelled to the polar regions (the ends of the Earth's magnet), which interact with oxygen and nitrogen gas in the atmosphere, producing the visually enticing colour.
Whenever you have the opportunity to experience an aurora, keep in mind that what you are watching not only looks pretty but is, in fact, keeping you safe and living.
