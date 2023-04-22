A man who sent "revenge porn" to his partner's underage brother has avoided further jail, and may live with the woman despite "real concerns" for her safety.
The 36-year-old Canberra man, who cannot be named in order to protect the identity of his victim, was sentenced in the ACT Magistrates Court on Thursday.
He had previously pleaded guilty to 14 charges, including non-consensual distribution of intimate images, colloquially known as "revenge porn", and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
The man had sent a picture of his partner performing a sex act on him to her underage brother in March last year.
The offender was arrested after the brother rang police to complain that the 36-year-old had "smashed up" a house.
When police arrived at the address, in suburban Gungahlin, they found the man's partner bleeding, glass all over the floor and two smashed televisions.
An interview with the offender's partner revealed the blood coming from her nose was the result of the man having hit her in the face.
The woman also told police the offender had threatened to send her father an image of her performing a sexual act.
Before being granted bail in December, the man had spent more than eight months behind bars on remand.
In court, the man was sentenced to a 33-month intensive correction order to live with the same partner, who is now pregnant with his child.
Chief Magistrate Lorraine Walker decided it was ultimately for ACT Corrective Services to determine if the residential address was "appropriate".
Defence lawyer Zac McBride argued it would be "overly paternalistic" for the court to prohibit the couple from living together.
"It's a difficult task to balance the safety of [the victim] and family with the reconciliation of the relationship that occurred," Mr McBride said.
"There is a clear distinct line and correlation between [the man's] drug use and offending.
"It's not necessarily the proximity to [the victim] that has caused the offending but proximity of illicit substances."
The lawyer told the court the couple had "made rational decisions as adults that they want to reside and cohabitate".
Chief Magistrate Walker said she had "real concerns" for the woman's safety but had "considered closely" the risk of harm.
"There have been two major intimate relationships in [the offender's] life and he has been violent to both of those women," she said.
"I cannot determine if [the victim's] commitment to this relationship is voluntary."
The court determined the man serve his sentence in the community and ordered him to undergo intensive counselling and therapy.
Chief Magistrate Walker spoke directly to the man.
"I'm very concerned about your conduct towards [the victim]," she said.
"You cannot afford to have any backsliding or make any mistakes."
Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
