A freak goal Matildas star Sam Kerr would've been proud of was part of a Charlie Cameron magnificent seven.
But Brisbane Lions coach Chris Fagan was unsure whether his star forward meant it.
The Lions forward lit up Manuka Oval, guiding the Brisbane Lions to a 21-point victory over the GWS Giants on Saturday night.
It was the Giants' eighth consecutive loss in the capital, with their last win in Canberra back 2019.
But it was all about Cameron, whose quick thinking saw him flick a Jack Gunston centring kick with the outside of his right foot for a stunning goal.
It was an effort Australian captain Kerr would love to reproduce at the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand later this year. He could've had a few more, dishing off one to Gunston and missing a couple of set shots in the final term.
"I'd have to watch the tape to see if he meant it or not," Fagan said.
"But at the time I thought it might've been a fluke - but he won't like me saying that."
To further compound the loss for the Giants, they lost star defender Sam Taylor (hamstring) and his replacement Adam Kennedy (knee).
"I'm not sure the severity of it - he'll get scanned [Sunday] I would imagine," Giants coach Adam Kingsley said.
"But it looks like a reasonable one - we'll wait and see."
Brent Daniels and Xavier O'Halloran kicked three apiece for the home side, while their GWS teammates Josh Kelly (40 disposals) and Stephen Coniglio (38) dominated the football.
Giants star Toby Greene was reasonably well held, but still finished with two goals - as did Gunston and and Eric Hipwood. Both were clearly the biggest ball-winners on the ground, with daylight third.
The win propelled Brisbane up to fourth on the AFL ladder, although the late-night game between Geelong and Sydney could've changed that.
Taylor was excellent early, but it was Lions defender Keidean Coleman who set up two early goals for the visitors.
There was an interesting moment for the first two draft picks in last year's draft kicking goals in draft order - Aaron Cadman kicking a goal for the Giants and then Will Ashcroft kicking one himself shortly after.
The Giants dominated possession all night, but they weren't able to make it count on the scoreboard with the Lions able to find plenty of space in their forward line.
Brisbane took a 19-point lead into quarter-time. GWS finally started to use the football with back-to-back goals to start the second stanza, before Cameron ran into an open goal for his third.
While Cameron's a noted goal-kicker, Giants onballer Xavier O'Halloran was having a day out in front of goal kicking three of his own.
He'd kicked just six goals in his previous 34 AFL games. While O'Halloran's third had brought the Giants within a goal, the Lions were able to restore their 19-point margin at the main break through Cam Rayner and Joe Daniher.
The Lions burst out of the blocks after the main break, Cameron unselfishly handballing for Gunston to kick his second before kicking his fourth.
Greene kicked his second from a tight angle, but Cameron responded with his fifth - just after Taylor limped off - and then his sixth.
When Zac Bailey kicked his first it appeared it was all over with the Lions out to 41-point lead, but the Giants kicked the last three of the quarter - with Daniels kicking two - to bring the margin back to 22 going into the final stanza.
It once again looked over when Cameron and Hipwood kicked the opening two goals of the final quarter.
But Jesse Hogan and Harry Himmelberg goals, the latter from a great one-handed mark, made it a contest again.
The Lions were able to steady and see out the game for their fourth win of the year, while the Giants have only won two - despite 21 points being their biggest loss.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
