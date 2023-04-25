The wheels are working, but Xavier Savage will have to roll them out in the Canberra Raiders reserves at least one more time.
Raiders coach Ricky Stuart has opted to stick with the side that's won back-to-back games for their clash against the Dolphins at Wagga Wagga on Saturday.
Savage will play fullback against South Sydney in the curtain raiser, with Sebastian Kris to keep hold of the No.1 jersey in the NRL.
Jordan Rapana (concussion) will likely to come in for Nick Cotric (hamstring) on the wing following his mandatory stand-down period.
Savage made a successful return from a broken jaw through the reserves the weekend before last, scoring a try playing on the wing before spending the final 15 minutes at fullback.
With Kris remaining at fullback, that meant both Matt Timoko and co-captain Jarrod Croker will retain their spots in the centres.
It's a situation Stuart hasn't found himself in for a while - blessed for choices rather than wondering who was fit.
"We're going to have Xavier Savage playing second grade at fullback and he's being held out now by his best mate Sebby Kris at fullback," Stuart said.
"I'm not making any changes to a winning team, winning the last two games.
"It was wonderful to have Xavier applying that pressure now because he won't be long and he'll be back into first-grade.
"It's good for him now to get some confidence back and some match fitness too in regards to getting back on the field.
"That's really important for him too."
While Savage was keen to come straight back into the NRL last game, he backed Stuart's plan for him.
He was happy to play wherever the Green Machine needed him as he continued his comeback.
The 21-year-old admitted he was nervous returning to contact in his first game back, but was comfortable once he got his first few carries out of the way.
It's the second serious injury of his fledgling career, having had a shoulder reconstruction in his debut season.
He said the jaw injury was easier to deal with, with food the one exception - he couldn't eat whatever he liked, instead having a diet of ice cream and scrambled eggs.
In an ominous sign for future opponents, Savage declared his trademark speed was still there.
"The wheels are still working," he said.
"Of course [I wanted to come back through the NRL]. Obviously I miss playing with those boys and I was getting keen when those trial games came around.
"But I can't change what happened to my jaw and whatever the outcome and however the process goes I'm happy with it.
"I trust [Stuart's] decision - whatever he wants to do and wherever he puts me I don't really care, as long as I'm playing footy at that top level."
NRL ROUND NINE
Saturday: Canberra Raiders v Redcliffe Dolphins at Wagga Wagga, 3pm.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
