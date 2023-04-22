The Canberra Times
Home/Sport/Brumbies

Godfrey to enter Junior Wallabies camp on a high after Vikings win

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated April 22 2023 - 6:00pm, first published 5:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vikings centre Joe Wadman crosses in Saturday's comprehensive win over Royals. Picture by Elesa Kurtz
Vikings centre Joe Wadman crosses in Saturday's comprehensive win over Royals. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

Baden Godfrey wasn't sure whether to answer the phone.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from Brumbies
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.