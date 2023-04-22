Baden Godfrey wasn't sure whether to answer the phone.
An unknown number was calling and Godfrey hesitantly answered. He was instantly glad he did.
On the other end was National Pathways Manager Nic Henderson letting the emerging flanker know he had been selected in the Junior Wallabies training squad.
The team goes into camp at the AIS on Sunday and features 11 players currently in the Brumbies system.
With the squad to be further whittled down before the upcoming World Cup, Godfrey hopes to put his best foot forward throughout the next week.
"I got a phone call last Sunday, I wasn't sure what the phone call was, it was an unknown number," Godfrey said. "I answered and there was a big grin on my face.
"We go into camp at 10am. I'm keen to rip in for 10 days and hopefully push on further from there."
The St Edmund's graduate enters the camp full of confidence, having been named John I Dent Cup player of the round last week before playing a key role in Vikings' comprehensive 57-12 victory over Canberra Royals on Saturday afternoon.
The hosts ran in nine tries to two, centre Joe Wadman crossing for a double.
"The energy form the boys got us buzzing and got us down the field," Godfrey said. "When there were penalties against us, everyone was lifting the spirit and going for the counter attack. It was just electric out there."
John I Dent Cup: Vikings 57 bt Royals 12, Queanbeyan 64 bt Penrith 3, Wests 46 bt Uni-Norths 43
Premier XVs: Vikings 52 bt Royals 12, Penrith 12 bt Queanbeyan 0, Wests 12 bt Uni-Norths 7
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
