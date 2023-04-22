GWS Giants Adam Kingsley says they missed their Canberra clearance beast Tom Green in their narrow loss to the Brisbane Lions.
Kingsley said they lacked polish around the stoppages - an area which was one of Green's specialties.
The Giants dominated possession against the Lions at Manuka Oval on Saturday, but went down by 21 points to the visitors.
Green missed the clash on his home deck due to a one-game suspension, but will return for next week's derby against the Sydney Swans at the SCG.
The Giants won the hitouts 44-41 against the Lions, but lost the clearances 41-35 and the centre clearances 16-11.
Green's their leader for clearances this season, despite missing Saturday's game.
Kingsley felt the goals the Giants conceded from clearances proved the difference in the end.
"Possibly. He's a really important player for us. He's a big body - when he wins the ball he tends to get it to his teammates," he said.
"So I think it played a part, but the reality is we had the ball in our hands 16 more times to start with than what Brisbane did.
"We were unable to turn it into clearance. So that'll be something we need to tidy up."
Himmelberg's versatility meant he could play as either a key forward or defender.
That swingman role proved valuable last week against Hawthorn, kicking a key goal late in the game before then going back to effect an important touch on the goal line to prevent a goal in the dying seconds.
Kingsley sent him down back when star defender Sam Taylor (hamstring) went off, before then returning him to attack where he again kicked a late goal - from a strong one-handed mark.
He was pleased with the former Canberra Demon's contribution to the game, kicking 1.2.
The Giants coach was unsure how bad Taylor's injury was, but thought he could spend some time on the sideline.
"It's an ongoing challenge for us as a coaching team to place him where he's going to have maximum impact," Kingsley said.
"We put him back as soon as Sam went down because he's like-for-like in a sense.
"We were pleased with Harry's game - he competed well in the front half ... but it is a challenge and an ongoing discussion about where we play him."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.