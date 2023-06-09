The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Classic Lines: Why mid-century modern furniture is making a comeback in Canberra

Sarah Lansdown
By Sarah Lansdown
June 10 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paul McInnes and Alex Csavas opened Snap Collective in Fyshwick, dedicated to high-quality mid-century furniture and objects. Picture by James Croucher
Paul McInnes and Alex Csavas opened Snap Collective in Fyshwick, dedicated to high-quality mid-century furniture and objects. Picture by James Croucher

Walking into the Snap Collective Design Centre in Fyshwick is like stepping into a furniture showroom of the 1960s.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Lansdown

Sarah Lansdown

Canberra Times education reporter

Sarah covers all stages of education in the capital, from early childhood to higher education. Previously she was a general news reporter at The Advocate in North West Tasmania. She was named Best New Journalist at the 2019 Tasmanian Media Awards for a series on paramedic shortages. Email: sarah.lansdown@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.