The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Capital Football club Gungahlin United sets sights on rising to the national second tier

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
Updated April 23 2023 - 6:13pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gungahlin United players celebrate Antoni Timotheou's opening goal. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
Gungahlin United players celebrate Antoni Timotheou's opening goal. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

It would be easy for Neil Harlock to treat a national second tier bid as Gungahlin's baby and say: you're either with us or against us.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caden Helmers

Caden Helmers

Sports Journalist

My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.