Oscar Andrews is a man of few words.
A teenage star with a bright future, the 14-year-old prefers to let his tennis do the talking.
On Sunday, that was a 6-0, 6-1 dismantling of Ashton Chan in the final of the Australian Junior Claycourt Championships at the Canberra Tennis Centre.
The win saw the ACT talent join the likes of Ash Barty, Nick Kyrgios and Charlie Camus in winning junior national titles.
Camus was the last local to triumph at the event and Andrews has the game to follow in his footsteps.
While he celebrated with a roar and a fist pump, the Canberra Grammar student was understated when discussing his emotions after the match.
"[The mindset was to] play my own game, be aggressive," Andrews said.
"It feels good, really good [to be a national champion]."
While he's one of Australia's hottest prospects, Andrews may never have taken up the sport if not for a unique set of circumstances.
The nine-year-old was preparing to watch his sister play tennis when a call went out for someone to fill in.
Andrews was thrown into the mix and instantly showed promise. Five years on, he's now a national champion.
The teenager thrives on clay and has modelled his game on emerging Spanish wiz Carlos Alcaraz. A big serve provided the basis for Sunday's success and looms as the key to a long and successful career.
Coached by his dad, the family has adopted some unorthodox training methods.
"We train at Deakin courts," father Stewart said. "It isn't a tennis court, it's a steel fence.
"We train there because it's higher than a net. If we can get them in there, we can get them in anywhere."
The fruits of the training were clear on Sunday and Andrews will now turn his focus to a pair of ITF tournaments in Canberra and Melbourne over the coming weeks.
The ultimate goal is to continue climbing the rankings and one day play in a Grand Slam tournament.
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
