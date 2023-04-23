"Are you not entertained?"
Australian singer Amy Shark yelled out that famous Gladiator line to the Canberra crowd at Groovin The Moo on Sunday after she performed with special guest, actor Russell Crowe, on stage.
Crowe filled in for Blink 182's Mark Hoppus on Shark's 2018 hit song, Psycho. Shark said if she was going to sing the song, she was going to sing it with a legend.
Needless to say, the crowds at Exhibition Park were excited by the surprise guest.
This is not the first time the duo have stepped onto the stage to sing Psycho together, with the pair making headlines earlier this year after they performed it at a gig in Coffs Harbour.
MUST READS:
Shark was headlining Groovin the Moo at Exhibition Park alongside Fat Boy Slim, Alt-J, Ball Park Music, Gensis Owusu, Denzel Curry and Ocean Alley.
For those Canberrans who want to see a little bit more of Crowe onstage, need not wait long.
Russell Crowe's Indoor Garden Party heads to the Canberra Theatre on June 6, with the concert featuring Crowe with The Gentlemen Barbers, Irish singers Janet Devlin and Lorraine O'Reilly, and young Sydney band Myth of Her.
"It's fluid," he said when it was announced.
"The personnel changes, but it's always big.
"It's like a festival where I gather people I admire, musicians and storytellers, and we put on a show."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au
As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.