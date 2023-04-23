A Canadian man has maintained his innocence after being charged with historical child abuse offences allegedly committed when he was an ACT resident.
Alexander John Clancy, 40, faced the ACT Magistrates Court on Monday, accused of two counts of sexual intercourse with a child, and single charges of child grooming and using a child to produce exploitation material.
He indicated pleas of not guilty to all charges.
An investigation into the Ontario resident began in December 2021, when ACT Policing was presented with claims of offences the man allegedly committed against a then-14-year-old girl in 2008.
On April 9, police were alerted to the man's return in Australia and a warrant was issued for his arrest.
Clancy was arrested at Brisbane Airport and appeared in the Brisbane Magistrates Court last Thursday.
He was then bailed to appear in the ACT Magistrates Court on Monday.
Police have identified other alleged victims and investigators expect to lay further charges against Clancy as investigations continue.
Magistrate James Stewart granted Clancy bail on Monday after the 40-year-old attended court "on his own free will".
His bail conditions will "mirror" those set by a Queensland court.
Clancy is set to return to court in July.
Anyone who may be able to assist police is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website, referring to AFP Operation Sydney when providing information.
Police are also urging any victims of sexual assault or anyone aware of the creation, possession and distribution of child sexual assault to report it to a police station or call 131 444.
Tim is a journalist with the Canberra Times covering the ACT courts via the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sara writes about general Canberra news. A born-and-bred Canberran, she has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
