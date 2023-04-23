The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Canadian man Alexander Clancy charged with historical child abuse allegedly committed while a Canberra resident

TP
Sara Garrity
By Tim Piccione, and Sara Garrity
Updated April 24 2023 - 11:33am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Clancy leaves court on Monday. Picture by Tim Piccione
Alexander Clancy leaves court on Monday. Picture by Tim Piccione

A Canadian man has maintained his innocence after being charged with historical child abuse offences allegedly committed when he was an ACT resident.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Tim Piccione

Journalist

Tim is a journalist with the Canberra Times covering the ACT courts via the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Sara Garrity

Sara Garrity

News Reporter

Sara writes about general Canberra news. A born-and-bred Canberran, she has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.