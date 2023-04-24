The Canberra Times
Defence Strategic Review shifts $7.8b to deal with 'missile age', deter regional adversaries

Sarah Basford Canales
By Sarah Basford Canales
Updated April 24 2023 - 12:31pm, first published 12:00pm
Defence Minister Richard Marles. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
Defence Minister Richard Marles. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

A key military review has handed down its scathing report card of the Australian Defence Force, recommending a series of urgent changes to how its structured amid rising regional tensions.

