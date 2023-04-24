A key military review has handed down its scathing report card of the Australian Defence Force, recommending a series of urgent changes to how its structured amid rising regional tensions.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Defence Minister Richard Marles announced the federal government will respond by strengthening defence's presence in the country's northern bases and investing in long-range missiles as it enters a period of potential conflict in the Indo-Pacific.
The Albanese government agreed, or agreed in-principle, to 62 publicly-released recommendations of a total 108, identifying six priority areas for urgent action.
The previously announced AUKUS submarine deal is one priority area while longer-range strike missiles, increasing presence in the northern bases, improving workforce retention, deepening diplomatic and defence partnerships and growing capacity to turn new technology into ADF capability make up the other five.
The significant shift reprioritises $7.8 billion in savings over the next four years, and will result in 21 projects being rescoped, six being delayed and another six cancelled.
"There are a lot of tough decisions which need to be made, but in doing so, we are making in the best interest of our defence force and our nation," Mr Marles said.
"Work to implement the review starts today, ensuring our ADF and our Defence personnel has the capability they need to keep Australians safe."
Led by former defence force chief Angus Houston and former defence minister Stephen Smith, the Defence Strategic Review, released Monday said the defence force was "not fully fit for purpose".
It recommended improving undersea warfare and long-range strike capabilities, an increased presence and ability in Australia's northern bases and an integrated air and missile defence capability.
While the landmark 110-page report acknowledged the threat of an invasion remained "only a remote possibility", it warned adversaries could use military force and coercion from greater ranges.
Instead, Australia needed to shift from a "balanced force" defending Australia from low and middle powers to a "focused force", which can defend its land and deter threats in the region.
READ MORE:
It also found Australia could no longer rely on its remote geographic location in the modern military age.
The rise of the "missile age" meant trade and supply routes could be more quickly disrupted or affected, reducing any "warning time" Australia once had.
"Ending warning time has major repercussions for Australia's management of strategic risk," the report said.
"It necessitates an urgent call to action, including higher levels of military preparedness and accelerated development."
The report recommended defence invest in long-range strike and other guided weapons to hold adversaries, adding a senior officer or official should be appointed to oversee the project.
The shifting priorities will result in major changes to the Army, which will be reshaped to become more adept at long-range missile strikes and littoral.
More to come.
I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.
I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.