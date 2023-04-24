The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking

Albanese government commits $50 million towards long COVID research

MS
By Michelle Slater
Updated April 24 2023 - 3:49pm, first published 2:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Albanese government is promising to chip in $50 million towards researching long COVID and will also develop a national plan to help tackle the disease.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Slater

Federal parliament reporter

Michelle is a reporter at The Canberra Times. Previously at the Latrobe Valley Express specialising in energy and coal transition and at the Numurkah Leader covering regional communities, agriculture and water. Loves horses and live music.

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.