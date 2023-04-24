A man pulled up at two different traffic stops on Saturday was allegedly caught driving over the legal alcohol limit on both occasions.
About 12.10am on Saturday, police pulled over a purple Mazda 2 to perform a traffic stop on Batman Street in Braddon.
The 33-year-old male driver was subjected to a roadside breath test, which returned a positive result. After being transported to City Police Station, he allegedly returned a reading of 0.180, more than three times the legal limit.
He was issued a suspension notice, removing his right to drive for 90 days.
READ MORE:
About 11.30pm on the same day, police noticed the Mazda 2 allegedly being driven by the man while conducting mobile patrols in the city.
Police performed another traffic stop, at which the driver allegedly returned a second positive breath test result.
He was transported to City Police Station again, where he allegedly returned a breath analysis reading of 0.096. That is nearly twice the legal limit.
The man was arrested and has been charged with two counts of drink-driving, and a single count of driving while suspended.
He was due to face the ACT Magistrates Court on Monday.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.