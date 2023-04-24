A man who was pulled up at two different traffic stops on Saturday was caught driving over the legal limit on both occasions.
About 12.10am on Saturday, police pulled over a purple Mazda 2 to perform a traffic stop on Batman Street in Braddon.
The 33-year-old male driver was subjected to a roadside breath test which returned a positive result. After being transported to the City police station, he returned a breath analysis of 0.180, more than three times the legal limit.
He was issued a suspension notice, removing his right to drive for 90 days.
READ MORE:
At about 11.30pm on the same day, police noticed the Madza 2 being driven by the man while conducting mobile patrols in the city.
Police performed another traffic stop where the driver returned a positive result, was transported to the city police station again, where he blew a breath analysis of 0.096.
The man was arrested and has been charged with two counts of driving a motor vehicle with alcohol in blood, and a single count of driving while suspended.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sara writes about general Canberra news. A born-and-bred Canberran, she has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sara writes about general Canberra news. A born-and-bred Canberran, she has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.