Litbits: What's on in the Canberra literary scene from April 29, 2023

By Ron Cerabona
April 27 2023 - 12:00pm
Michael Pascoe's new memoir is titled The Summertime Of Our Dreams. Picture supplied
Events

April 30: At the National Library of Australia Theatre at 2pm, a panel of archivists, librarians and curators will reveal some of the intriguing women whose stories can be found within the collections and discuss what they do to safeguard these stories. Entry by gold coin donation. Bookings: nla.gov.au.

Arts reporter

As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au

