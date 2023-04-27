1 Canberra International Music Festival: CIMF's artistic scope has gradually broadened from its early focus on chamber music. Today, under artistic director Roland Peelman, it accommodates the breadth of the Western classical tradition - early and medieval music, baroque, classical, romantic, 20th century and new music - alongside classical traditions from around the world, diverse Indigenous music, and the spectrum of contemporary art music, including jazz. The theme this year is "the child within". Among this year's performers are the Brodsky Quartet, celebrating their 50th anniversary, pianists Tony Lee and Alexander Gavrylyuk and saxophonist and vocalist Marlene Cummins aka "Marloo" and hip-hop artists Djinama Yilaga, Jacques Emery, Flora Carbo and Katie Yap. The Children's Crusade, a setting by Benjamin Britten of a Bertolt Brecht poem, will be performed by Canberra's Luminescence Children's Choir. The festival is on until May 7, 2023. See: cimf.org.au.
2 Bjorn Again: In their Thank ABBA for the Music tour, the tribute act will play all the biggest ABBA hits from Waterloo, Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! and Fernando to Take a Chance, Mamma Mia, Dancing Queen, and more! With all the glitzy 1970s costumes, Swenglish banter and hilarious stage antics, you will have the "time of your life"! It's on at the Canberra Theatre on Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 2pm and 7.30pm. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au.
3 Reasons to be Pretty: American playwright Neil LaBute's bristling comic drama focuses on the modern day obsession with physical appearance. The plot centres on four friends and lovers who become increasingly dissatisfied with their dead-end lives and each other. Warning: coarse language, flashing lights. Mill Theatre, Building 3.3, 1 Dairy Road, Fyshwick, various times and days until May 6, 2023. See: events.humanitix.com.
4 Crimes of the Heart: In Beth Henley's black comedy, the three Magrath sisters are together in their hometown of Hazelhurst, Mississippi, for the first time in a decade. Under the scorching heat of the Mississippi sun, past resentments bubble to the surface as the sisters reckon with their actions. Canberra Rep Theatre (Theatre 3), various dates and times from April 28 to May 13, 2023. See: canberrarep.org.au.
5 Stomp Canberra: The Canberra Wine District's inaugural festival celebrates local winemakers and producers through two days of wine, food, entertainment, activities, demonstrations, special offers, and much more. It's on at various venues on Saturday, April 29 and Sunday, April 30, 10am to 4pm. See: stompfest.com.au.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.