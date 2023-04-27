1 Canberra International Music Festival: CIMF's artistic scope has gradually broadened from its early focus on chamber music. Today, under artistic director Roland Peelman, it accommodates the breadth of the Western classical tradition - early and medieval music, baroque, classical, romantic, 20th century and new music - alongside classical traditions from around the world, diverse Indigenous music, and the spectrum of contemporary art music, including jazz. The theme this year is "the child within". Among this year's performers are the Brodsky Quartet, celebrating their 50th anniversary, pianists Tony Lee and Alexander Gavrylyuk and saxophonist and vocalist Marlene Cummins aka "Marloo" and hip-hop artists Djinama Yilaga, Jacques Emery, Flora Carbo and Katie Yap. The Children's Crusade, a setting by Benjamin Britten of a Bertolt Brecht poem, will be performed by Canberra's Luminescence Children's Choir. The festival is on until May 7, 2023. See: cimf.org.au.