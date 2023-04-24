The Canberra Times
Traffic lights and speed limit changes underway for Hindmarsh Drive, Brierly Street intersection

Sara Garrity
By Sara Garrity
Updated April 24 2023 - 1:10pm, first published 1:00pm
Work is underway at the intersection of Hindmarsh Drive and Brierly Street to install traffic lights for better road safety. Picture by Sara Garrity
Work is underway at the intersection of Hindmarsh Drive and Brierly Street to install traffic lights for better road safety. Picture by Sara Garrity

Work has begun on one of Canberra's worst intersections as part of the Australian government's black spot program.

