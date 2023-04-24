Work has begun on one of Canberra's worst intersections as part of the Australian government's black spot program.
The Hindmarsh Drive and Brierly Street intersection has been an established work site since Wednesday, April 12, but work officially began on Monday, April 24.
Traffic lights will be installed at the intersection, and the speed limit will be reduced from 80km/h to 60km/h on around 800 metres of Hindmarsh Drive, east of Brierly Street to west of Carbeen Street.
The work will be carried out during weekdays from 7am to 5pm, with weekend work from 8am to 5pm only if required.
There will be single-lane closures on Hindmarsh Drive in both directions during the installation process between 9.30am and 4pm when necessary. There will also be no right-turn movements at the intersection whilst work is being done.
Vehicles longer than eight metres will also be unable to enter or exit Brierly Street at the intersection until works are complete, and appropriate signage has been placed for detour diversions.
Pedestrian access is being maintained but there may be some detours at times to ensure public safety.
It is expected to take three months to complete work at the site, with no major road blocks and weather permitting.
The black spot program aims to reduce crashes and save lives on Australian roads by funding safety works in certain areas.
The program was given a $3.1 million boost during the campaigning for the 2022 election, and is focusing on four major areas of concern in the ACT specifically, including the intersection in Weston.
Eligible areas within the program include intersections where there is a history of at least three casualty crashes over a five-year period.
Since 2017, there have been 21 crashes in the area, with seven resulting in injury.
In 2018, three people were admitted to hospital and three others were injured following two separate crashes in the area.
The first was an early-morning two-vehicle crash, where a man in his 60s suffered head injuries and was transported to Canberra Hospital. The crash also caused eastbound lane closures.
Another resulted in passengers being extracted from their vehicles before two were taken to hospital for further treatment. Paramedics assessed a further three passengers at the scene who weren't in need of hospital care.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.