As it happens, the Dominion defamation case could not happen in Australia because, fortunately, companies that employ more than 10 people cannot take defamation cases, tough they could take an action for "injurious falsehood". The requirements for that are similar to the requirements for a successful defamation action in the US - proof by the plaintiff that the defendant knew of (or was reckless about) the falsity of the material and published anyway.