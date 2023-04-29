The Canberra Times
APS commitment to boost First Nations representation by 2030 to be considered ahead of the federal budget

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
April 30 2023 - 5:30am
The government will consider ways to attract and retain more First Nations public servants in the lead-up to the federal budget, as it tries to lift the proportion of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people in the APS to 5 per cent of the workforce by 2030.

