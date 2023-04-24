A man has been arrested in Western Australia following an investigation into two alleged physical and sexual assaults in Goulburn earlier in the month.
Last week, detectives from the state crime command's sex crimes squad aided by the Hume Police District established a strike force to investigate the alleged physical and sexual assault of a 19-year-old woman and another 18-year-old woman in Goulburn.
Inquiries into the incidents led strike force detectives to a home on Bradley Street, where a search warrant was executed at about 8am on Sunday, April 23. Officers seized a number of items for examination.
Further inquiries led WA police officers to arrest a 41-year-old man at a hotel in Fremantle at about 10.30pm on Sunday.
Sex crimes squad detectives will travel to Western Australia in coming days to apply for the extradition of the man to NSW.
The 19-year-old woman was walking along Bourke Street in Goulburn when she was approached by an unknown man at around 11pm on Friday, April 14.
READ MORE:
The man grabbed the woman and threw her onto the ground, before punching her in the face to the point she lost consciousness. It is believed she was then sexually assaulted.
After the woman regained consciousness, a passing motorist took her to Goulburn Police Station where she made a report. She was then taken to hospital for treatment of injuries on her face.
The 18-year-old woman was walking along Blackshaw Road at around 10.30pm on Wednesday, April 5 when she was approached and punched in the face by a man she didn't know.
The woman was able to break free and run from the man, and was also later taken to hospital for face injuries.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.