Man arrested in Western Australia in relation to Goulburn sexual assaults

Updated April 24 2023 - 3:58pm, first published 12:30pm
A man has been arrested in Western Australia following an investigation into two alleged physical and sexual assaults in Goulburn earlier in the month.

