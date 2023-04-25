Deb says: "I am a driver and a cyclist, so I see both sides and are equally considerate of both, although cyclists who insist in riding in a 'pack' are incredibly annoying. Having moved to WA I find the drivers here are interesting. It's common for drivers to accelerate at a roundabout to beat you as you approach. I absolutely HATE tailgaters. If they insist on doing it, I annoy them more by travelling at the speed limit and no more. The US actually has four-way intersections with a stop sign on each street. Amazingly, they are so polite and everyone does the right thing and waits their turn, and it works! Can you imagine if that were in Australia?"