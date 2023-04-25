This is a sample of The Echidna newsletter sent out each weekday morning. To sign up for FREE, go to theechidna.com.au
The hulking Bushmasters were parked beside the road in a landscape scorched not by war but by climate disaster.
His camouflage was so good I almost missed the soldier gesturing for me to slow down.
Up ahead his brothers in arms were replacing guide posts lost when the Black Summer fires roared through a few weeks earlier. I waved as I slowed to pass, proud and grateful and wondering why they'd forgotten to pack high-vis vests.
That was early 2020. Fast-forward two years and the army was busy once again, dealing with the aftermath of another climate disaster - floods. Not one but two in quick succession had devastated the Northern Rivers region of NSW. The army had been deployed to help clean up and get the affected communities back on their feet. Combat boots had been swapped for gumboots.
When I arrived, they were packing up a big encampment on the outskirts of Lismore, where they'd been based for weeks. But they were still helping out in the town, providing the grunt for the relief centre. Without complaint, they unloaded boxes of supplies from vehicles and helped load damaged fittings from shops onto trucks. In these ruined streets, their orders - in fact, polite requests - came from civilians.
An officer told me while they were immensely proud of the work they'd done, his young soldiers were looking forward to getting back to what they'd signed up for - training for war. That had been interrupted by disasters in triplicate - first, the fires, then COVID and after that the floods. By 2022, calling on the ADF to help with civil emergency had become a national reflex.
From repairing roads and infrastructure, delivering much needed supplies to isolated communities to plucking people from roofs surrounded by floodwaters, to organising the vaccine rollout, the ADF was doing it all. At one stage, in an unfortunate PR failure, they were even patrolling alongside police the streets of western Sydney during the COVID lockdown.
That officer's comments in Lismore last year were echoed loudly yesterday with the release of the unclassified version of the defence strategic review. It made it clear that the ADF may have won domestic hearts and minds by helping out through catastrophe but that had come at a cost. The review urged the states and Commonwealth to consider forming a separate agency to deal with natural disasters which, if climate predictions come to pass, will befall us with greater frequency.
In lockstep with climate change, the strategic environment has evolved rapidly since the end of the Cold War. China's muscular projection into the South China Sea and strident language over Taiwan, Russia's contempt for international norms, North Korea's reckless missile posturing and the US's trade truculence and containment policies to which we've hitched our wagon make a volatile and unsettling brew.
The world has become a dangerous place, especially our far-flung corner of it, which lies at the end of supply chains and is especially vulnerable to climate disaster.
If it's to be combat-ready, we'll have to wean ourselves off the notion the ADF is always on-call for natural disasters. But what will replace it? And how? When cafes can't get the baristas they need to operate, when harvests are imperilled by labour shortages, when you can't book a car service for a month because of a shortage of mechanics, where will the personnel for a new disaster agency come from?
The defence strategic review addresses only one side of the twin challenges we face. We certainly can't ignore the other.
