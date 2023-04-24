Times Past: April 25, 1963

On this day in 1963, The Canberra Times reported on the American ambassador acknowledging the influence and sacrifice of Anzac diggers during the First World War.
The American people believed and knew that, in time of war and crisis, no country had contributed as much as Australia, the US ambassador William Battle said.
"In the days of the First World War, Australia, with a population of only five million, suffered the greatest," he said.
"Australian soldiers went halfway round the world because their people, ideals and way of life were threatened."
Mr Battle was speaking to the Barton sub-Branch of the RSL during an Anzac eve reunion at the Canberra Bowling Club. About 150 ex-servicemen attended the reunion.
Mr Battle said he celebrated his first Anzac Day 20 years ago on a torpedo boat in the Solomons.
"It's because I fought with you that I'm happy to celebrate with you," he said. "I think it is important that people like you, who have so much influence on the people of Australia, stand up and warn on the problems of aggression".
About 20,000 children in 33 secondary and primary schools in the ACT attended Anzac services the day prior. Most schools arranged a wreath laying ceremony and the playing of the Last Post.
