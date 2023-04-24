The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

Manuka Oval's facilities are an embarrassment to the capital

By Letters to the Editor
April 25 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Manuka Oval are in urgent need of repair. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
Manuka Oval are in urgent need of repair. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

After attending the Giants-Lions match at Manuka Oval on Saturday night I felt compelled to complain about the poor amenities for those unlucky enough not to be seated within the salubrious corporate areas.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters to the Editor
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.