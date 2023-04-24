Jack Wighton is looking forward to the day his name is out of everyone's mouth. But that's not going to happen until he's made a decision on his future.
Until then, every week is officially Jack week, with Raiders fans desperate to know what he's doing.
Canberra halfback Jamal Fogarty backed Wighton to put all the talk aside and said it wasn't a distraction for the team.
He also pointed to Wighton's experience to show the World Cup winner would handle coming up against one of the teams he could potentially sign with - when the Green Machine takes on the Redcliffe Dolphins at Wagga Wagga on Saturday.
Wighton's mulling over his future, with the star five-eighth expected to let the Raiders know whether he'll be taking up their $4.4 million, four-year deal before the weekend.
The Dolphins have thrown their chequebook in the ring, with an offer of the same length for about $4 million, while South Sydney were the frontrunners with a deal for about $3.4 million.
He'll come head-to-head with Wayne Bennett's Dolphins this weekend - having potentially just agreed to join them in 2024.
Wighton visited both the Dolphins and the Rabbitohs last week as the Green Machine enjoyed the bye.
His future was the talk of the Raiders' members day last week and that's not set to slow down until he's pledged his future.
Fogarty said all the talk about Wighton's future wasn't a distraction as the Raiders look to extend their winning streak to three.
They've got unfinished business against the Dolphins, having lost 20-14 to them in round two.
"I don't think that's got anything to do with anyone else besides Jacko and his family," Fogarty said.
"He hasn't done anything wrong by going and breaking any rules and negotiating with clubs - he's able to do that.
"We're a professional sport here so everyone's going to come off contract at some stage.
"Whether they've re-signed or go somewhere it's all part of the game.
"We're pretty much looking forward to this game this weekend."
It's the first time Wighton's tested the market, having played all of his 225 NRL games for Canberra.
The 30-year-old wanted to see what his options were for what could be the last contract of his career.
It also meant this will be the first time he's then come up against one of the sides he could potentially join.
Fogarty pointed to Wighton's CV as evidence he'd be able to handle it.
"He's just a footballer to be honest. It doesn't matter what situation he's in," he said.
"He's just come off the back of a World Cup, he's won Origin series, Dally M [Medal] and the list goes on, so I don't think that's going to faze Jacko to be honest.
"He's like a five-year-old kid that's happy with a football.
"So if we can hold the ball, get through our sets and let the big fella play football I think his actions will do the talking."
Fogarty was confident in the halves depth at the Raiders - they've currently got Brad Schneider and Matt Frawley, when the latter gets back from a broken hand, while Joshua James has played NSW Cup.
There isn't a lot of half options off-contract at the end of the year, but the fluid NRL transfer market could throw something from out of left field.
"I think we've got great depth at the club," Fogarty said.
"Obviously Jacko's a big part of that and a big reason why the club's in such good hands so hopefully he does stay.
"But if he doesn't I'm sure the club's got the right depth there.
"But that decision's up to Jacko and whatever he does I'll support."
NRL ROUND NINE
Saturday: Canberra Raiders v Redcliffe Dolphins at Wagga Wagga, 3pm.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
