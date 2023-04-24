It's the right-edge pledge that's driving the creation of a lime green defensive wall, with Canberra Raiders centre Matt Timoko relishing the increased competition as troops return.
Timoko revealed the Raiders' right edge - which included himself, halfback Jamal Fogarty, winger Jordan Rapana and co-captain Elliott Whitehead - had come together following their humiliating 53-12 loss to Penrith in round five.
They'd pledged to all improve after the Panthers tore them apart in the second half.
It's been part of a much more resilient Green Machine, winning their past two games - beating the previously-undefeated Brisbane Broncos and St George Illawarra - while conceding just 28 points in the process.
Tiomoko has started to hit his straps this season - scoring a try against the Dragons and setting one up against the Broncos.
He's averaging 151 run metres per game and has a tackle efficiency of 92 per cent.
"Everyone on that right side, after that Penrith game we all had a conversation between each other [about] what we wanted to do," Timoko said.
"We've all got things we can keep each other accountable for now - so we've got things in games, after games, that we can look for as an edge and I think that's kind of helping us all progress individually."
The Raiders have been hit by injury and suspension over the opening rounds, but are starting to welcome some troops back.
It's led to a selection headache this week with both Xavier Savage (jaw) and Jordan Rapana (concussion) back in the selection mix.
That's potentially put selection pressure on both Timoko and Canberra co-captain Jarrod Croker if Savage reclaims the No.1 jersey.
That would push his understudy Sebastian Kris to either the centres or the wing.
Timoko pointed back to New Zealand World Cup selection where both he and Kris were part of Michael Maguire's extended squad - before Maguire opted to take Kris to England, but not Timoko.
"Exactly. He pipped me last year in New Zealand, he got the jump on me," Timoko said.
"He's a really good fullback. He's an even better centre, so I'm not too sure what's going to happen there.
"I'm welcoming the competition for whatever's going to happen."
Saturday: Canberra Raiders v Redcliffe Dolphins at Wagga Wagga, 3pm.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
