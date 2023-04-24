The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Canberra Raiders' Matt Timoko reveals the meeting behind a more resilient defence

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
Updated April 24 2023 - 6:40pm, first published 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Canberra Raiders centre Matt Timoko at training. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
Canberra Raiders centre Matt Timoko at training. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

It's the right-edge pledge that's driving the creation of a lime green defensive wall, with Canberra Raiders centre Matt Timoko relishing the increased competition as troops return.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Polkinghorne

David Polkinghorne

Sports journo

Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.