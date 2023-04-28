Born Judith Sussman and raised in New Jersey, she is a lifelong reader and lifelong storyteller. But she had no Judy Blumes to turn to as a child, no books affirming her deepest thoughts or guiding her through physical and emotional changes. Like countless women of her generation, she was expected to marry and raise a family, and fulfilled those promises early. But by the end of the 1960s, the wife and mother was becoming a professional writer. She published The One in the Middle Is the Green Kangaroo in 1969, soon followed by Iggie's House and Are You There God?