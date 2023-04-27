Two exhibitions will open at Braidwood's Studio Altenburg on Friday May 5. Millie Black's Wilderness Series explores the sublimity of distant landscapes and our connection to them through the air and the ground, shifting between the underlying material processes of painting and the atmospheric landscape. S Hilary Warren's exhibition In Focus comprises intaglio prints from etched photopolymer plates created from her photographs of botanical subjects. These works concentrate on the vibrancy of light to create strong compositional images. There will be drinks with the artists on Saturday May 6 at 3pm. The shows are on until June 3. See: studioaltenburg.com.au.

