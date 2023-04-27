Two exhibitions will open at Braidwood's Studio Altenburg on Friday May 5. Millie Black's Wilderness Series explores the sublimity of distant landscapes and our connection to them through the air and the ground, shifting between the underlying material processes of painting and the atmospheric landscape. S Hilary Warren's exhibition In Focus comprises intaglio prints from etched photopolymer plates created from her photographs of botanical subjects. These works concentrate on the vibrancy of light to create strong compositional images. There will be drinks with the artists on Saturday May 6 at 3pm. The shows are on until June 3. See: studioaltenburg.com.au.
American playwright Neil LaBute's bristling comic drama centres on four friends and lovers who become increasingly dissatisfied with their dead-end lives and each other. Warning: coarse language, flashing lights. Mill Theatre, Building 3.3, 1 Dairy Road, Fyshwick, various times and days until May 6. See: events.humanitix.com.
Under artistic director Roland Peelman, the Canberra International Music Festival accommodates the breadth of the Western classical tradition alongside other classical traditions, Indigenous music, and contemporary art music. The theme this year is "the child within". Upcoming concerts include Bach Barton Brodsky - works by J.S. Bach, Franz Schubert, William Barton and Andrew Ford. Sunday April 30 at 7.30pm in The Fitters Workshop. The festival is on until May 7. See: cimf.org.au.
Directed by Tom Murray, this 2020 film stars Balang Tom E Lewis in his last film, as World War I soldier Douglas Grant, an Aboriginal man who was taken from his family after a massacre. Grant became a draftsperson, passed the Sergeant's exam, and was captured and held as a prisoner-of-war on the Western Front. After the war, he became a journalist and radio announcer and fought against racism. It's on at Arc Cinema, National Film and Sound Archive, on Saturday April 29 at 2pm. See: nfsa.gov.au.
In Beth Henley's black comedy, the three Magrath sisters are together in their hometown of Hazelhurst, Mississippi, for the first time in a decade. Under the scorching heat of the Mississippi sun, past resentments bubble to the surface as the sisters reckon with their actions. Canberra Rep Theatre (Theatre 3), various dates and times from April 28 to May 13. See: canberrarep.org.au.
The Canberra Potters Emerging Makers Market is a curated artisan retail event celebrating some of the finest emerging potters and ceramic artists from the region's vibrant ceramics scene. It provides up-and-coming makers with a supportive environment in which to venture into the handmade artisan world and buyers with a wide range of items including tableware, sculptures and vases. It's open Saturday and Sunday (April 29 anf 30) from 10am to 4pm (entry by gold coin donation). See: canberrapotters.com.au.
The gallery's annual art auction is back for the first time since COVID. Viewing from 9am, auction from 10.30am. For more information and to register, see: aarwungallery.com.au.
In Suzanne Hawley's play, four women who met in high school and remained friends through the 1960s and beyond despite very different lives, reunite - and it will change them forever. It's on at the Queanbeyan Performing Arts Centre on Saturday April 29 at 2pm and 7.30pm. See: theq.net.au.
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
