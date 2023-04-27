The Canberra Times
By Ron Cerabona
April 27 2023 - 12:00pm
Millie Black's Early Morning Molonglo, 2022, on display at Studio Altenburg in Braidwood. Picture supplied
New at Studio Altenburg

Two exhibitions will open at Braidwood's Studio Altenburg on Friday May 5. Millie Black's Wilderness Series explores the sublimity of distant landscapes and our connection to them through the air and the ground, shifting between the underlying material processes of painting and the atmospheric landscape. S Hilary Warren's exhibition In Focus comprises intaglio prints from etched photopolymer plates created from her photographs of botanical subjects. These works concentrate on the vibrancy of light to create strong compositional images. There will be drinks with the artists on Saturday May 6 at 3pm. The shows are on until June 3. See: studioaltenburg.com.au.

