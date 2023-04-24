The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking
Opinion

Zoë Wundenberg | Challenging vs impossible: There's no debate when it comes to JobSeeker

Zoë Wundenberg
By Zoë Wundenberg
April 25 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Challenging, adjective. Difficult, in a way that tests your ability or determination.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zoë Wundenberg

Zoë Wundenberg

Columnist

Zoë Wundenberg is a careers consultant and un/employment advocate at impressability.com.au, and a regular columnist for ACM.

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.