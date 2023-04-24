Like the Coalition government before it, the Albanese government has taken these recommendations with a grain of salt. The report detailed the harm perpetuated on Australian citizens due to the vastly inadequate JobSeeker rate including suicidal ideation. What's the price of saving these Australians? $24 billion. But we can't possibly save them because we have stage 3 tax cuts that are largely benefitting high income taxpayers to pay for with a price tag of $254 billion over 10 years. Minister Jim Chalmers said of the decision, "We can't fund every good idea," and while I acknowledge that, it's sickening the government expects the poorest of our community to go without (again) so that other "more responsible" priorities can be made.