A Canberra woman couldn't believe she was $2.7 million richer after she picked Saturday's winning Lotto numbers.
She held one of two division one tickets drawn on April 22 and took home $2,738,653.89 in prize money.
"This is absolutely insane!" she told lottery officials on Monday morning.
"You know, I checked my ticket over the weekend and saw it!
"I told myself that it can't be real until someone confirms it with me.
"I pick my lottery numbers every week! My partner couldn't believe it. He had to double-check I'd picked these numbers, too."
The woman said she might use the money to pay off the mortgage or go on a trip.
"We've had a bit of a challenging time lately, so this is going to make a massive difference!" she said.
"We might pay off the mortgage and go for a holiday together as a family."
Her winning 14-game entry was purchased online at thelott.com.
The winning numbers in Saturday Lotto draw No.4357 on April 22 were 32, 4, 38, 41, 34 and 29, while the supplementary numbers were 27 and 11.
The other division one winner lived in Victoria.
There have been 350 division one winners this financial year across Australia, with total winnings of $456.6 million.
Sarah covers all stages of education in the capital, from early childhood to higher education. Previously she was a general news reporter at The Advocate in North West Tasmania. She was named Best New Journalist at the 2019 Tasmanian Media Awards for a series on paramedic shortages. Email: sarah.lansdown@canberratimes.com.au
