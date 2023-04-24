A tradition amongst Australians, two-up competitions will once again be held throughout Canberra after services and proceedings on Anzac Day.
Two-up is a game where two coins are tossed into the air out of a kip, and players bet on whether the coins will land both heads up, both tails up, or a combination of the two.
The game was extensively played by Australian soldiers during the First World War and became a regular pastime for return soldiers on Anzac Day, despite being banned during the rest of the year for a period of time.
Now, the annual contest regularly raises money for charity, with some of this year's venues raising funds for the Cancer Council, Legacy and more.
To follow the tradition, here are the venues in Canberra hosting two-up contests on Tuesday.
Canberra Services Club
Canberra Labour Club - Belconnen
Hopscotch
Canberra Irish Club
Casino Canberra
Gungahlin Lakes Club
Hellenic Club Woden
Lake George Winery
Moby Dick's Tavern
The Dock
The Durham
The Duxton
The George Harcourt Inn
Walt & Burley
Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
