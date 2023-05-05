The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking

Coronation of King Charles: how the monarch can win over his sceptical Australian subjects

Steve Evans
By Steve Evans
May 5 2023 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

King Charles has the hardest of all acts to follow.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Evans

Steve Evans

Reporter

Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.