Rugby Australia president Joe Roff is confident a bumper decade can build a new golden generation, declaring "we're on the cusp of the dam breaking" after being voted into his new role.
Roff was confirmed as the president at the Rugby Australia annual general meeting on Wednesday and he will step into the two-year figurehead position effective immediately.
His tenure coincides with the start of a bumper period for rugby in Australia, beginning with Eddie Jones' World Cup campaign later this year and culminating in a British and Irish Lions tour in 2025.
Australia will then host the men's World Cup in 2027, the women's World Cup in 2029 and play sevens at the Brisbane Olympic Games in 2032.
Roff, a champion former ACT Brumby and Wallaby who won almost everything the game has to offer, was excited by his return to rugby and backed Rugby Australia administrators to take advantage of opportunities.
Rugby Australia is already making moves at the top end, luring Joseph Sua'ali'i to rugby union and drawing up a list of potential NRL recruits to bolster player depth.
But part of Roff's remit is to bridge the gap between grassroots rugby and the professional environment.
"I think what we're seeing is really positive conversations about rugby and that's fantastic," Roff said.
"We've had a few lean, lean years but even the fact with Joseph Sua'ali'i coming across, people are talking about the game and the pathway and the road over the next few years.
"It's just an incredible time to be getting back into rugby and to be a part of that conversation, talking to people at rugby clubs all around Australia and seeing their passion, that's something I'm excited about.
"The Wallabies are always there or thereabouts and while we may not have had a lot of success, I feel like we're on the cusp of the dam breaking because the talent is there.
"The high performance program is there. We lost to Ireland by one point on the spring tour and they're the No. 1 team in the world.
"You add in the Eddie Jones factor and what he's doing ... there's optimism and it's quite justified."
Roff will also be breaking down state barriers as the first person from outside of rugby strongholds in NSW and Queensland to be voted in as the president.
The states united to endorse Roff's appointment and he will spend the next two years visiting clubs around the country as well as being invited into the Wallabies' inner sanctum alongside his former coach - Jones - to present caps to new players.
"It's a tremendous honour to be thought of for such an important and symbolic position in rugby. It gives me an ability to promote all that's good about the game," Roff said.
"I still remember getting my first cap from the president after my debut [in 1996] from Phil Harry. I remember it with such clarity even to this day.
"The fact a president has never come from outside the major states of NSW and Queensland... it's a great compliment to the way Rugby Australia are thinking about the game in terms of a national agenda.
"It's also a massive compliment to ACT rugby because we have been at the front of high performance programs with the Brumbies ... the Brumbies program develops Wallabies and this is recognition of that."
Canberra-raised Roff played 86 Tests for the Wallabies between 1996 and 2004, winning a World Cup in 1999 and playing in the heartbreaking final in 2003.
He scored 57 tries in 86 games for the Brumbies and won Super Rugby titles in 2001 and 2004.
The 47-year-old knows better than most what it's like when rugby is dominating conversations around Australia and he hopes he can help the game get back to where it was when he was a player.
"This is a bridging role I've got. It has to straddle the tension between we want to invest in grassroots rugby because that's where our next generation comes from, but also we need the Wallabies to be successful to inspire," Roff said.
"I grew up in Canberra playing club rugby so I understand the importance of that, and I had the honour of playing for the Wallabies. I care so deeply about both sides.
"I want to be a part of the club rugby community without being the stiff and boring president ... I want to bring enjoyment to the game wherever I can over the next two years."
Chris Dutton has been a sport journalist since 2008, covering rugby union, rugby league, basketball, cricket and soccer. He has covered World Cups and Olympic Games in print and online. Chris has had a stint as news director, but is back in sport to follow the ups and downs. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
