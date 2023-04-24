The Canberra Times
Alan Alaalatoa reveals Laurie Fisher's exit driving Brumbies title quest

Updated April 24 2023 - 4:07pm, first published 4:00pm
ACT Brumbies assistant coach Laurie Fisher casts a close eye over training on Monday. Picture by Karleen Minney
ACT Brumbies skipper Allan Alaalatoa has declared his team will do whatever it takes to send club legend Laurie Fisher out with a Super Rugby title.

