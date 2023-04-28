Mind, I've always been partial to a crossword puzzle. My mother was a fan too and we'd often sit down and she'd ask me for help with clues. I'm sure she knew all the answers already but the way she would help me work through the clues with her was always fun. She was like that with Scrabble too. I used to love following her along to her Scrabble catch-ups with her girlfriends. They'd pop the cork on a bottle of Blue Nun riesling, make room for the ashtray, and toss about seven little tiles for a few hours. As I got older I was allowed to join in occasionally but the crafty old girls always had my measure.