It's probably rather pathetic of me to admit that my frame of mind for the day ahead is often set by six letters. Or how quickly those six letters come to me. I'm still Wordle-ing, years on. Sad, I know. It's often the first thing I do when I wake up. Not much else to do when you wake up alone. And if I can knock it over in less than four moves I know it's going to be a good day.
It makes me feel a little clever and smug and I don't mind taking that mood into the day ahead.
Here I am. A smart woman who knows about words.
Just recently I've started doing crossword puzzles again. I buy a copy of Woman's Day, catch up on all the celebrity gossip, and sit down with a cuppa and start it, happy to leave it on the dining room table to complete during the week if I need to. I've really been enjoying it.
Mind, I've always been partial to a crossword puzzle. My mother was a fan too and we'd often sit down and she'd ask me for help with clues. I'm sure she knew all the answers already but the way she would help me work through the clues with her was always fun. She was like that with Scrabble too. I used to love following her along to her Scrabble catch-ups with her girlfriends. They'd pop the cork on a bottle of Blue Nun riesling, make room for the ashtray, and toss about seven little tiles for a few hours. As I got older I was allowed to join in occasionally but the crafty old girls always had my measure.
When I left home to go to university, mum would post me the crossword puzzle from Woman's Day. It would arrive pretty regularly. No note, no how are you my love, just the pages ripped from last week's edition. Thanks mum. Thinking of you too.
One thing I've never been able to crack, however, is a cryptic crossword. Not that I've ever really tried. Something else to tuck away for retirement alongside a golf handicap and pastry making.
I bought a copy of Thinking Inside the Box: Adventures with crosswords and the puzzling people who can't live without them, by Adrienne Raphel. (Hachette, $24.99.)
It's been a fascinating read, blending first-person reporting from the world of crosswords with a delightful telling of its rich literary history.
The crossword first appeared in 1913 in the New York World. Arthur Wynne was in charge of the weekly colour supplement "Fun" (I like that idea, let's start a fun section in this paper) and this day, December 21, he had a hole to fill. So he drew up a diamond-shaped grid, came up with some clues and the crossword as we know it was born. He acknowledged he'd seen similar puzzles in papers in England, the popular children's magazine St Nicholas had been publishing acrostic and word puzzles since 1873.
Wynne published a puzzle every week from then on but he quickly grew tired of doing it and puzzles were regularly published with errors. Any young journalist who's been put in charge of puzzles or happens to be the first person picking up phones in the office of a morning after a wrong clue knows that readers are terribly invested in the puzzles. We even have a computer generated reminder in our message system to "check crosswords numbers and grids to ensure we are running the right results and games". Apologies for every time we get it wrong.
There's an interesting chapter on how crosswords have adapted in the digital media world. At The New York Times more than half a million people subscribe to the crossword app. At $39.99 for a yearly subscription, that's an income stream of close to $20 million a year. Nothing puzzling about that.
Many of us think that crossword enthusiasts - or cruciverbalists (a word I admit I didn't know, how ironic) - are older, poised over their print paper with a pencil - but not so.
"The crossword was once a sleepy corner of the newspaper, but now, it's increasingly woke," says Raphel.
"The current generation of solvers and constructors has a far different relationship with the puzzle than their parents and grandparents did. The crossword's always going to have an aspirational aspect - what would be the fun if it didn't feel at least a smidgen of a challenge?"
Exactly.
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
