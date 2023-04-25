A new public school in Whitlam will open a year later than planned due to problems in the construction industry.
It comes as enrolments open for ACT public schools on Wednesday, including for the new East Gungahlin High School which was also delayed.
An early childhood education centre and primary school in Whitlam was meant to open for the 2025 school year but students will have to wait until 2026 to attend their local school.
The announcement was quietly made via the Education Directorate and Suburban Land Agency websites on the day before Good Friday.
"We understand that this might be disappointing news for some families," an ACT government spokesman said in a statement.
"The delay is due to unavoidable impacts on the construction industry following the COVID-19 global pandemic."
Students living in Whitlam will be in the priority enrolment area of the Evelyn Scott School in Denman Prospect.
READ MORE:
Molonglo Valley Community Forum co-chair Monique Brouwer said it was disappointing to hear of the delay, especially since the Molonglo River bridge was also delayed.
"We understand that there are implications due to the building industry and materials and construction has generally been delayed. But it is disappointing for the families that have bought in Whitlam and that were planning on it [being open]," Ms Brouwer said.
The long-awaited bridge across the Molonglo River was initially slated to be completed in 2024 but it's now expected to be open to the public by the end of 2025.
The new Canberra suburb of Whitlam welcomed its first residents in September 2021.
Meanwhile, all public school enrolments from preschool to year 12 open on Wednesday for the 2024 school year.
Residents of Kenny, Throsby and specific areas of Lyneham are in the priority enrolment area for the new $85 million East Gunghalin high school.
Residents of Harrison, Franklin, Gungahlin, Mitchell, Watson and Downer, as well as parts of Ngunnawal and Forde will have the option of enrolling in their local school or the new school under a one-way shared priority enrolment area.
The East Gunghalin high school, which is yet to be formally named, was meant to open for this academic year but construction was delayed due to wet weather.
Land release in Kenny has also been delayed two years with the first 500 homes to be released in the 2024-25 financial year.
All children are guaranteed a place in their local public school. Those who enrol by June 2 will receive an offer from July 24 for next year.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Sarah covers all stages of education in the capital, from early childhood to higher education. Previously she was a general news reporter at The Advocate in North West Tasmania. She was named Best New Journalist at the 2019 Tasmanian Media Awards for a series on paramedic shortages. Email: sarah.lansdown@canberratimes.com.au
Sarah covers all stages of education in the capital, from early childhood to higher education. Previously she was a general news reporter at The Advocate in North West Tasmania. She was named Best New Journalist at the 2019 Tasmanian Media Awards for a series on paramedic shortages. Email: sarah.lansdown@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.