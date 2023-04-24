The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Lucy Neave's Believe in Me wins ACT Book of the Year

Amy Martin
By Amy Martin
Updated April 24 2023 - 4:57pm, first published 4:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Neave won the 2022 ACT Book of the Year Award for 'Believe in Me'. Picture by Keegan Carroll
Lucy Neave won the 2022 ACT Book of the Year Award for 'Believe in Me'. Picture by Keegan Carroll

Mother-and-daughter relationships can be complicated. Families in general can be tricky.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Martin

Amy Martin

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.