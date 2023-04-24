The Canberra Times

Albanese government commits $50 million towards long COVID research

By Michelle Slater
Updated April 24 2023 - 3:50pm, first published 3:49pm
Long COVID inquiry committee chair and Member for McArthur Mike Freelander. Picture by Sylvia Liber
The Albanese government is promising to chip in $50 million towards researching long COVID and will also develop a national plan to help tackle the disease.

